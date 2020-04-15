Rent Calculator
6121 S Benton Ave
6121 S Benton Ave
6121 South Benton Avenue
Location
6121 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3BD 1BA House.
$725 Rent
$725 Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have any available units?
6121 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6121 S Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6121 S Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 S Benton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6121 S Benton Ave has units with air conditioning.
