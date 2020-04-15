All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

6121 S Benton Ave

6121 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6121 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3BD 1BA House.

$725 Rent
$725 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 S Benton Ave have any available units?
6121 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6121 S Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6121 S Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 S Benton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 S Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 S Benton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6121 S Benton Ave has units with air conditioning.
