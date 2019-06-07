612 E 110th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,224 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. 2 car garage and nice big deck on back. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity