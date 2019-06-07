All apartments in Kansas City
612 E 110th St
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:44 AM

612 E 110th St

612 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Red Bridge North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
This 1,224 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. 2 car garage and nice big deck on back. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 E 110th St have any available units?
612 E 110th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 E 110th St have?
Some of 612 E 110th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 E 110th St currently offering any rent specials?
612 E 110th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 E 110th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 E 110th St is pet friendly.
Does 612 E 110th St offer parking?
Yes, 612 E 110th St offers parking.
Does 612 E 110th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 E 110th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 E 110th St have a pool?
No, 612 E 110th St does not have a pool.
Does 612 E 110th St have accessible units?
No, 612 E 110th St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 E 110th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 E 110th St has units with dishwashers.

