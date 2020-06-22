All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6119 East 107th Street

Location

6119 East 107th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Great Home with elaborate features and wonderful floor plan. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today. Pets are allowed with some breed restrictions. Below are the breed restrictions and pet fees. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-491-2780,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.This home has a wonderful floor plan. Everything inside has been updated. This would make a great rental for a family. New floors and fresh paint. Multiple living levels. Set up a viewing for this Conrex Property Management home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 East 107th Street have any available units?
6119 East 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6119 East 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6119 East 107th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 East 107th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 East 107th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6119 East 107th Street offer parking?
No, 6119 East 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6119 East 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 East 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 East 107th Street have a pool?
No, 6119 East 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6119 East 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 6119 East 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 East 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6119 East 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6119 East 107th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6119 East 107th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
