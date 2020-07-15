Rent Calculator
609 East 43rd Street
609 East 43rd Street
609 East 43rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
609 East 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 East 43rd Street have any available units?
609 East 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 609 East 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 East 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 East 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 East 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 609 East 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
