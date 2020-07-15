All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 609 East 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
609 East 43rd Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

609 East 43rd Street

609 East 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
South Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

609 East 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 East 43rd Street have any available units?
609 East 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 609 East 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 East 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 East 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 East 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 609 East 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 East 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 East 43rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary