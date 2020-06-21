Rent Calculator
605 East 42nd Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:29 PM
1 of 15
605 East 42nd Street
605 East 42nd Street
·
No Longer Available
605 East 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 East 42nd Street have any available units?
605 East 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 605 East 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 East 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 East 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 East 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 605 East 42nd Street offer parking?
No, 605 East 42nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 605 East 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 East 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 East 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 605 East 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 East 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 605 East 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 East 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 East 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 East 42nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 East 42nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
