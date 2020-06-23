All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6044 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6044 Park Avenue
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:18 AM

6044 Park Avenue

6044 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6044 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Citadel

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom home with offers very spacious rooms. Recent updates include new carpet and paint. Large fenced back yard. Full Unfinished basement for all of your stuff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6044 Park Avenue have any available units?
6044 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6044 Park Avenue have?
Some of 6044 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6044 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6044 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6044 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6044 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6044 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6044 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary