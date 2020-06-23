Rent Calculator
6044 Park Avenue
6044 Park Avenue
6044 Park Avenue
Location
6044 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Citadel
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom home with offers very spacious rooms. Recent updates include new carpet and paint. Large fenced back yard. Full Unfinished basement for all of your stuff.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6044 Park Avenue have any available units?
6044 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6044 Park Avenue have?
Some of 6044 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6044 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6044 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6044 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6044 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6044 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6044 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6044 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
