6033 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry google fiber internet access

Adorable Bungalow close to all of the fun!

Relax on your charming front porch!

Home boasts three bedrooms, two full bathrooms.

Kitchen has breakfast bar and bonus storage.

Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Microwave!

Hardwood floors throughout most of the home, upstairs bedroom area is carpeted.

Main level Washer/Dryer Hookups!

Upper level with full bath makes a great master suite or entertainment space.

Enjoy Natural Light in the home.

Tons of storage!

Newer roof.

HUGE treed backyard with deck for entertaining.

Close to multiple bus stops, including MAX.

Minutes to shops, craft breweries and eateries.

If haven't been to East Brookside lately, you need to come check it out!!!

Google Fiber wired!

Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

No pets please.