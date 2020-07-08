All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM

6033 Harrison Street

6033 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

6033 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
Adorable Bungalow close to all of the fun!
Relax on your charming front porch!
Home boasts three bedrooms, two full bathrooms.
Kitchen has breakfast bar and bonus storage.
Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Microwave!
Hardwood floors throughout most of the home, upstairs bedroom area is carpeted.
Main level Washer/Dryer Hookups!
Upper level with full bath makes a great master suite or entertainment space.
Enjoy Natural Light in the home.
Tons of storage!
Newer roof.
HUGE treed backyard with deck for entertaining.
Close to multiple bus stops, including MAX.
Minutes to shops, craft breweries and eateries.
If haven't been to East Brookside lately, you need to come check it out!!!
Google Fiber wired!
Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 Harrison Street have any available units?
6033 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 Harrison Street have?
Some of 6033 Harrison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
6033 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 6033 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6033 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 6033 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 6033 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 6033 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 6033 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 6033 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.

