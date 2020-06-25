All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6025 Indiana Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6025 Indiana Ave
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

6025 Indiana Ave

6025 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6025 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,152 Sq ft property was built in 1911 has 2 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Huge master bedroom. New carpet throught house. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Kitchen has tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom. New appliances Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Indiana Ave have any available units?
6025 Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 Indiana Ave have?
Some of 6025 Indiana Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6025 Indiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6025 Indiana Ave offer parking?
No, 6025 Indiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6025 Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Indiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 6025 Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 6025 Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Indiana Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary