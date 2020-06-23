Rent Calculator
6012 College Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6012 College Ave
6012 College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6012 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek
Amenities
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom ranch - Property Id: 88744
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88744
Property Id 88744
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4666812)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6012 College Ave have any available units?
6012 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6012 College Ave have?
Some of 6012 College Ave's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6012 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6012 College Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6012 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6012 College Ave offer parking?
No, 6012 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6012 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 College Ave have a pool?
No, 6012 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6012 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 6012 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
