Kansas City, MO
601 Ewing Ave Apt A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
601 Ewing Ave Apt A
601 Ewing Ave
·
No Longer Available
601 Ewing Ave, Kansas City, MO 64125
Sheffield
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/601-ewing-ave-apt-a ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Ewing Ave Apt A have any available units?
601 Ewing Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 601 Ewing Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
601 Ewing Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Ewing Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Ewing Ave Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 601 Ewing Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 601 Ewing Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 601 Ewing Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Ewing Ave Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Ewing Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 601 Ewing Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 601 Ewing Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 601 Ewing Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Ewing Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Ewing Ave Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Ewing Ave Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Ewing Ave Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
