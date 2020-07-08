All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:36 PM

6008 East 102nd Street

6008 East 102nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6008 East 102nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off I-470 and Blue Ridge Blvd. this spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home has been fully remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring and large windows that really make this home shine!  The kitchen has been fully updated with beautiful white cabinets, new countertops, and stainless steel appliances.  The bathroom has also been updated from top to bottom with new vanity, fixtures, and tile.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in this lovely south KC home, schedule your tour with Rently today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistant programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 East 102nd Street have any available units?
6008 East 102nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 East 102nd Street have?
Some of 6008 East 102nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 East 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6008 East 102nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 East 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 East 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 6008 East 102nd Street offer parking?
No, 6008 East 102nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 6008 East 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 East 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 East 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 6008 East 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6008 East 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6008 East 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 East 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 East 102nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

