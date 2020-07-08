6008 East 102nd Street

Amenities

Located just off I-470 and Blue Ridge Blvd. this spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home has been fully remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring and large windows that really make this home shine! The kitchen has been fully updated with beautiful white cabinets, new countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has also been updated from top to bottom with new vanity, fixtures, and tile.



Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in this lovely south KC home, schedule your tour with Rently today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistant programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.