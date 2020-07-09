All apartments in Kansas City
6007 E 107th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6007 E 107th Pl

6007 East 107th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6007 East 107th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,395 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 E 107th Pl have any available units?
6007 E 107th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 E 107th Pl have?
Some of 6007 E 107th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 E 107th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6007 E 107th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 E 107th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 E 107th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6007 E 107th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6007 E 107th Pl offers parking.
Does 6007 E 107th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 E 107th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 E 107th Pl have a pool?
No, 6007 E 107th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6007 E 107th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6007 E 107th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 E 107th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 E 107th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

