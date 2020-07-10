6004 E 102nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 998 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.



Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.



Rents are subject to change at any time.