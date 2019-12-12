All apartments in Kansas City
600 Northeast 115th Terrace
600 Northeast 115th Terrace

600 Northeast 115th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

600 Northeast 115th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Northeast 115th Terrace have any available units?
600 Northeast 115th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 600 Northeast 115th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
600 Northeast 115th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Northeast 115th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Northeast 115th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 600 Northeast 115th Terrace offer parking?
No, 600 Northeast 115th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 600 Northeast 115th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Northeast 115th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Northeast 115th Terrace have a pool?
No, 600 Northeast 115th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 600 Northeast 115th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 600 Northeast 115th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Northeast 115th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Northeast 115th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Northeast 115th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Northeast 115th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

