5942 Wabash Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This 807 Sq ft property was built in 1923 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Porch on front of house. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. Brand New Refrigerator, and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome Must have a 2 bedroom voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity