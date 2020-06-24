5932 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130 Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Midtown Duplex Home with lots of Space - This Duplex has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove with a gas furnace and central air. The house has off-street parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no vouchers
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555 Rent is $850.00 Per Month
(RLNE4829518)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5932 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
5932 Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.