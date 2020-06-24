All apartments in Kansas City
5932 Elmwood Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5932 Elmwood Avenue

5932 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5932 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Midtown Duplex Home with lots of Space - This Duplex has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove with a gas furnace and central air. The house has off-street parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $850.00 Per Month

(RLNE4829518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
5932 Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5932 Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 5932 Elmwood Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 Elmwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5932 Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 5932 Elmwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5932 Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5932 Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5932 Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 Elmwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
