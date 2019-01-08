All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 6 2019

5921 Lexington Avenue

5921 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Lexington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
South India Mound

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
This ranch home is located in NE KC, close to shopping, eateries, and major highways. Features hardwood floors, new paint throughout, kitchen appliances, attached garage, main floor laundry and a fenced yard. There is no basement.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$675 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
5921 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5921 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5921 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5921 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 5921 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5921 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5921 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
