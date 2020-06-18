All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5912 Park Avenue

5912 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Citadel

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This freshly updated 2 bed room 1 bath bungalow features newly remolded kitchen & bath, fresh paint and brand new carpet, nice front porch with large back yard, off street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

