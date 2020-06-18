Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5912 Park Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5912 Park Avenue
5912 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5912 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Citadel
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This freshly updated 2 bed room 1 bath bungalow features newly remolded kitchen & bath, fresh paint and brand new carpet, nice front porch with large back yard, off street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5912 Park Avenue have any available units?
5912 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5912 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5912 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 5912 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5912 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 5912 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5912 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5912 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5912 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
