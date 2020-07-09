All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5911 Wornall Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5911 Wornall Rd
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

5911 Wornall Rd

5911 Wornall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5911 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64113
Wornall Homestead

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single family home
3 Bedroom
1.5 Bath

Must see inside of this charming home! If you want character then this is the home for you! New paint throughout the home! New granite in the kitchen and the hardwood floors have been refinished! It is close to Plaza shopping, and restaurants! Only a couple miles from UMKC and Rockhurst. Plenty of space in this home. Walk out balcony in the master bedroom. Stainless steel appliances, large driveway. Take a look at it today! You will not be disappointed!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Wornall Rd have any available units?
5911 Wornall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Wornall Rd have?
Some of 5911 Wornall Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Wornall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Wornall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Wornall Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Wornall Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Wornall Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Wornall Rd offers parking.
Does 5911 Wornall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Wornall Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Wornall Rd have a pool?
No, 5911 Wornall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Wornall Rd have accessible units?
No, 5911 Wornall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Wornall Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 Wornall Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary