All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5911 Lexington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5911 Lexington Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

5911 Lexington Ave

5911 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5911 Lexington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
South India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Northeast Home for Rent! ONLY $650/Month! - Check out this awesome home for rent in the historic Northeast Kansas City! READY FOR MOVE IN! Close to highway access, stores, and restaurants. Adorable layout, this won't last!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. No Section 8. We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE3842315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Lexington Ave have any available units?
5911 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 5911 Lexington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 5911 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5911 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 5911 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 5911 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary