All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5911 Cypress Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5911 Cypress Place
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

5911 Cypress Place

5911 Cypress Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5911 Cypress Place, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Available now - New paint, new carpet, new kitchen, central air, driveway and carport. Clean, quiet park like setting.
Call or text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
Section 8 only

(RLNE5685760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Cypress Place have any available units?
5911 Cypress Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Cypress Place have?
Some of 5911 Cypress Place's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Cypress Place currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Cypress Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Cypress Place pet-friendly?
No, 5911 Cypress Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5911 Cypress Place offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Cypress Place offers parking.
Does 5911 Cypress Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Cypress Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Cypress Place have a pool?
No, 5911 Cypress Place does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Cypress Place have accessible units?
No, 5911 Cypress Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Cypress Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Cypress Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary