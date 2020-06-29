5911 Cypress Place, Kansas City, MO 64130 Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Available now - New paint, new carpet, new kitchen, central air, driveway and carport. Clean, quiet park like setting. Call or text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099 Section 8 only
(RLNE5685760)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5911 Cypress Place have any available units?
5911 Cypress Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.