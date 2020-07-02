Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5908 East 100th Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5908 East 100th Street
5908 East 100th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5908 East 100th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Spacious Home in South Kansas City with lots of upgrades. Finished basement, One Car Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5908 East 100th Street have any available units?
5908 East 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5908 East 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5908 East 100th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 East 100th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5908 East 100th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5908 East 100th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5908 East 100th Street offers parking.
Does 5908 East 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 East 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 East 100th Street have a pool?
No, 5908 East 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5908 East 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 5908 East 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 East 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 East 100th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5908 East 100th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5908 East 100th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
