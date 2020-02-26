5907 E 99th St.

Amenities

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house also offers large living and dining spaces as well as three bedrooms that are great sizes. The bathroom has also received a stunning renovation. Another great feature of this home is the spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



