Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

5907 E 99th St.

5907 East 99th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5907 East 99th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house also offers large living and dining spaces as well as three bedrooms that are great sizes. The bathroom has also received a stunning renovation. Another great feature of this home is the spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5423101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 E 99th St. have any available units?
5907 E 99th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 E 99th St. have?
Some of 5907 E 99th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 E 99th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5907 E 99th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 E 99th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5907 E 99th St. is pet friendly.
Does 5907 E 99th St. offer parking?
No, 5907 E 99th St. does not offer parking.
Does 5907 E 99th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 E 99th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 E 99th St. have a pool?
No, 5907 E 99th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5907 E 99th St. have accessible units?
No, 5907 E 99th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 E 99th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 E 99th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

