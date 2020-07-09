Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5846 Walrond Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5846 Walrond Ave
5846 Walrond Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5846 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Recently remodeled modern 2 story home, 4 bedroom and 2 full baths with lots of character! This house is a must see, it won't last long...
Call today 816-905-6252 to view.
Or apply today at www.nalamanagement.com
SECTION 8 WELCOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5846 Walrond Ave have any available units?
5846 Walrond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5846 Walrond Ave have?
Some of 5846 Walrond Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5846 Walrond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5846 Walrond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5846 Walrond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5846 Walrond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5846 Walrond Ave offer parking?
No, 5846 Walrond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5846 Walrond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5846 Walrond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5846 Walrond Ave have a pool?
No, 5846 Walrond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5846 Walrond Ave have accessible units?
No, 5846 Walrond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5846 Walrond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5846 Walrond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
