5804 NE 41st Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Hidden Hills Apartments - Property Id: 232361



Hidden Hills offers beautifully renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartments for you to call home.



For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with an open concept living and dining room, fully-equipped kitchen, generous storage space, cozy fireplace, and washer/dryer connections in every unit!



We know you'll love our great amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool. For your convenience, we proudly offer covered parking, on-site mgmt and maintenance teams.



Contact our leasing staff to set up a personal tour, today!



Close to the Cerner North Campuses, Ford Motor plant and North Kansas City Hospital - Easy access and 15 mins to downtown KC



Fully renovated units: $875 - $920 mo

- New black appliances

- Faux wood vinyl flooring

- Premium Carpet

- Refinished countertops

- White shaker style cabinets

- Optional new Washer/Dyer (premium fee)



Classic style units: $820 - $840 mo



Social distancing compliant SELF-TOURS Available

https://bit.ly/Hidden-Hills-Apts-Self-Tour

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232361

