5804 NE 41st Street

Amenities
Hidden Hills Apartments - Property Id: 232361
Hidden Hills offers beautifully renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartments for you to call home.
For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with an open concept living and dining room, fully-equipped kitchen, generous storage space, cozy fireplace, and washer/dryer connections in every unit!
We know you'll love our great amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool. For your convenience, we proudly offer covered parking, on-site mgmt and maintenance teams.
Contact our leasing staff to set up a personal tour, today!
Close to the Cerner North Campuses, Ford Motor plant and North Kansas City Hospital - Easy access and 15 mins to downtown KC
Fully renovated units: $875 - $920 mo
- New black appliances
- Faux wood vinyl flooring
- Premium Carpet
- Refinished countertops
- White shaker style cabinets
- Optional new Washer/Dyer (premium fee)
Classic style units: $820 - $840 mo
Social distancing compliant SELF-TOURS Available
https://bit.ly/Hidden-Hills-Apts-Self-Tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232361
Property Id 232361
(RLNE5683813)