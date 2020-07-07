All apartments in Kansas City
5804 NE 41st Street
5804 NE 41st Street

5804 Northeast 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

5804 Northeast 41st Street, Kansas City, MO 64117
Hill Haven

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Hidden Hills Apartments - Property Id: 232361

Hidden Hills offers beautifully renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartments for you to call home.

For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with an open concept living and dining room, fully-equipped kitchen, generous storage space, cozy fireplace, and washer/dryer connections in every unit!

We know you'll love our great amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool. For your convenience, we proudly offer covered parking, on-site mgmt and maintenance teams.

Contact our leasing staff to set up a personal tour, today!

Close to the Cerner North Campuses, Ford Motor plant and North Kansas City Hospital - Easy access and 15 mins to downtown KC

Fully renovated units: $875 - $920 mo
- New black appliances
- Faux wood vinyl flooring
- Premium Carpet
- Refinished countertops
- White shaker style cabinets
- Optional new Washer/Dyer (premium fee)

Classic style units: $820 - $840 mo

Social distancing compliant SELF-TOURS Available
https://bit.ly/Hidden-Hills-Apts-Self-Tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232361
Property Id 232361

(RLNE5683813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
