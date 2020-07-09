Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5733 Park Ave
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5733 Park Ave
5733 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5733 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming 3 br 1 ba house, corner lot, ready to call home
Rental rate $725
Deposit $725
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5733 Park Ave have any available units?
5733 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5733 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5733 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5733 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5733 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 5733 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5733 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5733 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 5733 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5733 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 5733 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5733 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5733 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5733 Park Ave has units with air conditioning.
