5733 Bales Ave
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

5733 Bales Ave

5733 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5733 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 Bales Ave have any available units?
5733 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5733 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5733 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5733 Bales Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5733 Bales Ave offer parking?
No, 5733 Bales Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5733 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5733 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 5733 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5733 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 5733 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5733 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5733 Bales Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5733 Bales Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
