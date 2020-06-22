All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

5727 Park Ave.

5727 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5727 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom Home in Midtown Kansas City! - Fresh paint, newly remolded home ready for the next tenant! Off street parking, close to 71 highway and all your shopping needs! Pets OK with extra pet deposit. Great cabinet space!

Troost Elementary- African-Centered College Preparatory Academy

Approval Requirements: No evictions, no utilities in collections, proof of net income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. No extensive criminal history.

Applications found at: www.rentkc.net

This property is currently accepting Section 8.

(RLNE3724647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Park Ave. have any available units?
5727 Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5727 Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Park Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5727 Park Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5727 Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 5727 Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5727 Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 5727 Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5727 Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5727 Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5727 Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5727 Park Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5727 Park Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
