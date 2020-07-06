5716 Mersington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130 Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on your opportunity to take advantage of this spacious 4 BR 2 BA Half Duplex for under $800. Nice paint and carpet. There's no better time than now to move you and your family at this price. NO SECTION 8 $45 per person application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 have any available units?
5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.