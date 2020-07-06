All apartments in Kansas City
5716 Mersington Avenue - 1
5716 Mersington Avenue - 1

5716 Mersington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Mersington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on your opportunity to take advantage of this spacious 4 BR 2 BA Half Duplex for under $800. Nice paint and carpet. There's no better time than now to move you and your family at this price. NO SECTION 8 $45 per person application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 have any available units?
5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5716 Mersington Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

