Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5706 E 40th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5706 E 40th Terr
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5706 E 40th Terr
5706 East 40th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5706 East 40th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4768949)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have any available units?
5706 E 40th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5706 E 40th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
5706 E 40th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 E 40th Terr pet-friendly?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr offer parking?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not offer parking.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have a pool?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have accessible units?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary