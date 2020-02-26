All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5706 E 40th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5706 E 40th Terr
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

5706 E 40th Terr

5706 East 40th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5706 East 40th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4768949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 E 40th Terr have any available units?
5706 E 40th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5706 E 40th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
5706 E 40th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 E 40th Terr pet-friendly?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr offer parking?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not offer parking.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have a pool?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have accessible units?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 E 40th Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 E 40th Terr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary