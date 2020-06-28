5700 Wabash Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated 900 sq ft 2 Bed, 1 Bath featuring an ornamental fireplace, formal dining space, galley kitchen with lots of cabinets, main level laundry area, his & her closets in the master bedroom and adjoining bath. Fully fenced front and rear yard with large covered patio and shaded front porch.



- $675 rent, $675 deposit



- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee



- $40 Application Fee



- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies



- Sorry, no vouchers



Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.