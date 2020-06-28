All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 31 2020

5700 Wabash Avenue

5700 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated 900 sq ft 2 Bed, 1 Bath featuring an ornamental fireplace, formal dining space, galley kitchen with lots of cabinets, main level laundry area, his & her closets in the master bedroom and adjoining bath. Fully fenced front and rear yard with large covered patio and shaded front porch.

- $675 rent, $675 deposit

- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee

- $40 Application Fee

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies

- Sorry, no vouchers

Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
5700 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 5700 Wabash Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5700 Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5700 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 5700 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 5700 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5700 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

