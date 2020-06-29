All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5643 Euclid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5643 Euclid Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

5643 Euclid Ave

5643 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5643 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5523460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Euclid Ave have any available units?
5643 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5643 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5643 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5643 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 5643 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5643 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 5643 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5643 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 5643 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5643 Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5643 Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary