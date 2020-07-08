All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:04 AM

5641 Olive Street

5641 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

5641 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out on your opportunity to take advantage of this spacious 3 BR 1 BA Home. Easy Access to highway. Off Street parking. Come make yourself feel at home. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 Olive Street have any available units?
5641 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5641 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
5641 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 5641 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5641 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 5641 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 5641 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 5641 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 5641 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 5641 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5641 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5641 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5641 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.

