All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5631 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5631 Park Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

5631 Park Ave

5631 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5631 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4749618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 Park Ave have any available units?
5631 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5631 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5631 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5631 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5631 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 5631 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5631 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 5631 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5631 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 5631 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5631 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5631 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5631 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary