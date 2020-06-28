Rent Calculator
5625 E 101st Ter
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM
5625 E 101st Ter
5625 East 101st Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
5625 East 101st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single family home has a huge master bedroom, fenced backyard, patio, and a double car garage! Residents pay Electric, water, Gas, and Trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have any available units?
5625 E 101st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5625 E 101st Ter have?
Some of 5625 E 101st Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5625 E 101st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5625 E 101st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 E 101st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 5625 E 101st Ter offers parking.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have a pool?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have accessible units?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
