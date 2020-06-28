All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

5625 E 101st Ter

5625 East 101st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5625 East 101st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single family home has a huge master bedroom, fenced backyard, patio, and a double car garage! Residents pay Electric, water, Gas, and Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 E 101st Ter have any available units?
5625 E 101st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 E 101st Ter have?
Some of 5625 E 101st Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 E 101st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5625 E 101st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 E 101st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 5625 E 101st Ter offers parking.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have a pool?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have accessible units?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 E 101st Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 E 101st Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
