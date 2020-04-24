All apartments in Kansas City
5613 Anderson Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

5613 Anderson Ave

5613 Anderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Anderson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
South India Mound

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
$675- 3 bed, 1 bath KC! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

James Elementary
East High
Northeast High

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2637495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Anderson Ave have any available units?
5613 Anderson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Anderson Ave have?
Some of 5613 Anderson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Anderson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Anderson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Anderson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Anderson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5613 Anderson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Anderson Ave offers parking.
Does 5613 Anderson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Anderson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Anderson Ave have a pool?
No, 5613 Anderson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Anderson Ave have accessible units?
No, 5613 Anderson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Anderson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Anderson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
