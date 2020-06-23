Rent Calculator
5612 Wayne Ave.
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5612 Wayne Ave.
5612 Wayne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5612 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Delightful 3 bedroom home - Come see this delighful home with beautiful hardwood floors in main living space, carpet in bedrooms, and newer appliances. Make this your new home before it's gone.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5091432)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5612 Wayne Ave. have any available units?
5612 Wayne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5612 Wayne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Wayne Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Wayne Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Wayne Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5612 Wayne Ave. offer parking?
No, 5612 Wayne Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5612 Wayne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Wayne Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Wayne Ave. have a pool?
No, 5612 Wayne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Wayne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5612 Wayne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Wayne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 Wayne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 Wayne Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 Wayne Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
