Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

5547 Wabash Ave

5547 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5547 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a completely remodeled Duplex These 816 square ft. properties built in 1957 features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. tile in kitchen & bathroom. Refrigerator, Stove included. Hardwood Floors. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Come ready to rent this beauty today! Must meet income requirements of 3 times the rent NET.
View our website @ www.onlychoicePM.com or Call our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 Wabash Ave have any available units?
5547 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5547 Wabash Ave have?
Some of 5547 Wabash Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5547 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5547 Wabash Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5547 Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5547 Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 5547 Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5547 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 5547 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5547 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 5547 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5547 Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.
