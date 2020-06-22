5545 Wabash Ave

Amenities
This is a completely remodeled Duplex These 816 square ft. properties built in 1957 features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. New tile in kitchen & bathroom. Refrigerator, Stove included. Hardwood Floors. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Come ready to rent this beauty today! Section 8 welcome must have a 2 bedroom voucher.
View our website www.onlychoicepm.com Call our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity