5545 Wabash Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a completely remodeled Duplex These 816 square ft. properties built in 1957 features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. New tile in kitchen & bathroom. Refrigerator, Stove included. Hardwood Floors. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Come ready to rent this beauty today! Section 8 welcome must have a 2 bedroom voucher.

View our website www.onlychoicepm.com Call our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Equal Housing Opportunity