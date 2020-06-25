All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

5543 Olive St

5543 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

5543 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 BR 1 Bath House
Newly remodeled, boasting gorgeous hardwood floors and brand new updated kitchen.

Rental Rate $725
Deposit $725

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Olive St have any available units?
5543 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5543 Olive St have?
Some of 5543 Olive St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5543 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 5543 Olive St offer parking?
No, 5543 Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 5543 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Olive St have a pool?
No, 5543 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 5543 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 5543 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5543 Olive St has units with dishwashers.
