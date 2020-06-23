All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

5528 Wabash Ave

5528 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5528 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 816 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Very Cute. Come ready to rent today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Wabash Ave have any available units?
5528 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 Wabash Ave have?
Some of 5528 Wabash Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Wabash Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528 Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5528 Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 5528 Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5528 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 5528 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 5528 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.
