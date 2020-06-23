5528 Wabash Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 816 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Very Cute. Come ready to rent today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668. Equal Housing Opportunity.