Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

5528 Michigan Ave

5528 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5528 Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,610 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been updated painted inside and out. Newer Carpet, Countertops and tile backsplash, appliances. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Huge unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Michigan Ave have any available units?
5528 Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 5528 Michigan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528 Michigan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5528 Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 5528 Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5528 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 5528 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 5528 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
