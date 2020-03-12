All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5526 Olive St

5526 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

5526 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,469 Sq ft property was built in 1926 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Porch on front of house. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 Olive St have any available units?
5526 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5526 Olive St have?
Some of 5526 Olive St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
5526 Olive St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5526 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 5526 Olive St offer parking?
No, 5526 Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 5526 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 Olive St have a pool?
No, 5526 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 5526 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 5526 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 Olive St has units with dishwashers.
