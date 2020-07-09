5524 Woodland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Large home with all new paint !! So much space at a great price!

Easy highway access and less than 10 minutes to UMKC, Plaza and Westport.

Huge living space with large living and dining room.

Large kitchen with great cabinet space and eat-in area.

Upstairs comes with all 3 bedrooms and 1 refinished bath.

Generous room sizes and master bedroom comes with a huge walk-in closet!!

Newer carpet throughout.

Nice front porch and off-street parking around back.

New windows!

Serious inquiries only. No pets, evictions or felonies.

No Kansas City Section 8, Independence and Lee's Summit okay.