Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

5524 Woodland Ave

5524 Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5524 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Large home with all new paint !! So much space at a great price!
Easy highway access and less than 10 minutes to UMKC, Plaza and Westport.
Huge living space with large living and dining room.
Large kitchen with great cabinet space and eat-in area.
Upstairs comes with all 3 bedrooms and 1 refinished bath.
Generous room sizes and master bedroom comes with a huge walk-in closet!!
Newer carpet throughout.
Nice front porch and off-street parking around back.
New windows!
Serious inquiries only. No pets, evictions or felonies.
No Kansas City Section 8, Independence and Lee's Summit okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 Woodland Ave have any available units?
5524 Woodland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5524 Woodland Ave have?
Some of 5524 Woodland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Woodland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5524 Woodland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5524 Woodland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5524 Woodland Ave offers parking.
Does 5524 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 Woodland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 5524 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5524 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5524 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5524 Woodland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

