5431 East 27th Street - M1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This home features private rooms in a friendly environment.

- -YOUR ROOM FEATURES A PRIVATE LIVING AREA SEPARATE FROM THE BEDROOM

**Residents here save over 400 every month over a traditional studio apartment. We provide the space and YOU make it a home.

Shared kitchen, living room and dining room.

Shared bathroom with one other person. Your own hallway for privacy.

Your own refrigerator

**Fully furnished free high-speed internet & WiFi, cable & untilities included in your price.

--Coin operated washer & dryer & off street parking

NO Pets

If interested fill out an application

Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital.



$225 deposit UTILITIES, Cabe & WiFi INCLUDED!!!!



https://everythingrealtyllc.managebuilding.com/…/…/rentalapp

EVERYTHING REALTY LLC



This home features private rooms in a friendly environment. **Residents here save over 400 every month over a traditional studio apartment. We provide the space and YOU make it a home.

Shared kitchen, living room and dining room.

Shared bathroom with one other person. Your own hallway for privacy.

Your own refrigerator

**Fully furnished free WiFi & cable & utilities included in your price.

--Coin operated washer & dryer & off street parking

NO Pets

If interested fill out an application

Just minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital.



$225 deposit UTILITIES, Cabe & WiFi INCLUDED!!!!



https://everythingrealtyllc.managebuilding.com/…/…/rentalapp