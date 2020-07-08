All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:32 AM

5431 East 27th Street - M1

5431 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5431 East 27th Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
South Blue Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This home features private rooms in a friendly environment.
- -YOUR ROOM FEATURES A PRIVATE LIVING AREA SEPARATE FROM THE BEDROOM
**Residents here save over 400 every month over a traditional studio apartment. We provide the space and YOU make it a home.
Shared kitchen, living room and dining room.
Shared bathroom with one other person. Your own hallway for privacy.
Your own refrigerator
**Fully furnished free high-speed internet & WiFi, cable & untilities included in your price.
--Coin operated washer & dryer & off street parking
NO Pets
If interested fill out an application
Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital.

$225 deposit UTILITIES, Cabe & WiFi INCLUDED!!!!

https://everythingrealtyllc.managebuilding.com/…/…/rentalapp
EVERYTHING REALTY LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 East 27th Street - M1 have any available units?
5431 East 27th Street - M1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5431 East 27th Street - M1 have?
Some of 5431 East 27th Street - M1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 East 27th Street - M1 currently offering any rent specials?
5431 East 27th Street - M1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 East 27th Street - M1 pet-friendly?
No, 5431 East 27th Street - M1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5431 East 27th Street - M1 offer parking?
Yes, 5431 East 27th Street - M1 offers parking.
Does 5431 East 27th Street - M1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5431 East 27th Street - M1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 East 27th Street - M1 have a pool?
No, 5431 East 27th Street - M1 does not have a pool.
Does 5431 East 27th Street - M1 have accessible units?
No, 5431 East 27th Street - M1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 East 27th Street - M1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 East 27th Street - M1 does not have units with dishwashers.

