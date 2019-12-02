All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5415 Euclid Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5415 Euclid Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 5:36 PM

5415 Euclid Avenue

5415 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5415 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

pool
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Remodel almost finished. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing https://showmojo.com/l/0aaa096021 This owner does not accept Section 8 or housing vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
5415 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5415 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5415 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 5415 Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5415 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5415 Euclid Avenue has a pool.
Does 5415 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5415 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary