Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:30 PM

5411 Charlotte Street

5411 Charlotte Street · (816) 656-2940
Location

5411 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home.

This stunning home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, a large open kitchen, and a great front porch.

This house is located in south Kansas City right next to UMKC and Rockhurst University.
Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Charlotte Street have any available units?
5411 Charlotte Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5411 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Charlotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 5411 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 5411 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 5411 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 5411 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 5411 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5411 Charlotte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5411 Charlotte Street does not have units with air conditioning.
