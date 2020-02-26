5411 Charlotte Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home.



This stunning home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, a large open kitchen, and a great front porch.



This house is located in south Kansas City right next to UMKC and Rockhurst University.

Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

