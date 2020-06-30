All apartments in Kansas City
5410 Harrison Street

5410 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this great house!

This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living and dining area, and a great sized kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, plenty of cabinet room, and matching appliances. The home also features a nice back porch area and a wrap-around driveway.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Harrison Street have any available units?
5410 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5410 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 5410 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5410 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 5410 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5410 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5410 Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5410 Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

