5410 Harrison Street

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this great house!
This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living and dining area, and a great sized kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, plenty of cabinet room, and matching appliances. The home also features a nice back porch area and a wrap-around driveway.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.