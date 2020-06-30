5410 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this great house!



This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living and dining area, and a great sized kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, plenty of cabinet room, and matching appliances. The home also features a nice back porch area and a wrap-around driveway.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.