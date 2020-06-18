5407 Harrison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a great location in central Kansas City close to plenty of entertainment and great restaurants. This home features a front porch overlooking the street, beautiful wood cabinetry, and hardwood floors.This house is in a great location close to beautiful parks, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.