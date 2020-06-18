All apartments in Kansas City
5407 Harrison Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:40 PM

5407 Harrison Street

5407 Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

5407 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a great location in central Kansas City close to plenty of entertainment and great restaurants. This home features a front porch overlooking the street, beautiful wood cabinetry, and hardwood floors.This house is in a great location close to beautiful parks, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Harrison Street have any available units?
5407 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5407 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5407 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 5407 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5407 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 5407 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5407 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5407 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5407 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5407 Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5407 Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
