Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5405 Wayne Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5405 Wayne Ave
5405 Wayne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5405 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5405 Wayne Ave have any available units?
5405 Wayne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5405 Wayne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Wayne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Wayne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Wayne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5405 Wayne Ave offer parking?
No, 5405 Wayne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5405 Wayne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Wayne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Wayne Ave have a pool?
No, 5405 Wayne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Wayne Ave have accessible units?
No, 5405 Wayne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Wayne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Wayne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 Wayne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 Wayne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
